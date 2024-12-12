Community unites to save 574-year-old Abbeyside tower

A fundraising campaign has been set up at idonate.ie to save Abbeyside Church's old bell tower. Photo by Patrick Keneally

The community of Abbeyside, Co. Waterford, has come together to save the ancient Bell Tower of St Augustine’s Church, which has stood on the edge of Dungarvan Harbour since 1450. Water seeping into the 574-year-old tower threatened its structural integrity, leaving parishioners and parish priest Fr Ned Hassett facing a €70,000 repair bill.

Fr Hassett described the response to the fundraising effort as “hugely uplifting.” Locals took the initiative with activities ranging from a Scouts’ litter pick to a ladies’ football toy sale, a fun quiz, and a traditional music concert. “People freely dug deep and gave generously,” Fr Hassett told The Irish Catholic. “It’s a vital part of our parish heritage and in everyday use as the stunning entrance porch to our place of worship.”

The bell tower, now the entrance to the church built in 1832, is a historical and cultural landmark. It dates to an earlier medieval priory, established in 1290 by Augustinian friars who came from Clare Priory in Suffolk, England.

The tower is a valued symbol of the village. It features on the badges of local groups including the scout troop, ladies’ football team, and soccer club. As one local noted, “If it is not stabilised, it will collapse completely and be gone. In 100 years, there would be nothing left to look at.”

The community has organised several successful fundraising events. A traditional music concert raised nearly €5,000 alone. Locals consider this “more than a history project, it’s a community project.” While the campaign began as an effort to preserve a historical monument, it has become a unifying force in Abbeyside.