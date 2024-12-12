Youth 2000 National Christmas retreat

Youth 2000 recently celebrated their National Christmas Retreat at the Dominican College, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, with 520 young people aged 18 to 35 attending. The weekend featured workshops by Holy Family Mission, NET Ministries, and Pure in Heart, along with talks on topics like The Creed by Fr Stephen Kennedy.

“The women’s vocation workshop was beautiful. I got to meet religious sisters and learn so much,” said Alexandra (25), one of the attendants.

Katie Fillion shared her highlights, “the Eucharistic Healing Service on Saturday night had such a peaceful atmosphere, and it touched many deeply. I love seeing long queues for confession too!” She added, “It’s amazing to be surrounded by so many young people encouraging each other in our Catholic faith. It really lifts my own faith.”

Other workshops included How to Get God to Answer Your Prayers by Patrick McCrystal and a Q&A with priests and religious.