Pop star’s public embrace of Faith leaves fans ‘shocked’

Fans of the pop star Gwen Stefani were left “shocked” after she recently announced that she has teamed up with the Catholic prayer app Hallow for its Advent prayer challenge.

Ms Stefani (55) was raised Catholic and reportedly remained practicing throughout her music career. However, the partnership between the singer and Hallow “shocked” her fans, according to The Blast.

Hallow announced the partnership with Ms Stefani via social media in late November. For every Saturday of Advent, various singers will contribute a song reflecting the liturgical season.

“Though she has reportedly always embraced the Catholic faith, as ChurchPop noted, this is the first [time] many of her fans have witnessed the singer engage with it in such a public way,” Yahoo reported.

Ms Stefani announced the partnership herself on her Instagram account December 3, saying that she is excited to work with “this amazing prayer, meditation and music app”.

“Join me and millions of other Christians around the world as we celebrate the truth that God so loved the world that He gave us His only Son,” she said, encouraging her followers to download Hallow and participate in the 25-day prayer challenge.

Comments on her post ranged from criticism, debates, and accusations of becoming a “trad wife” to messages of support and excitement at seeing a celebrity embrace her faith.

Ms Stefani contributed an original song titled “Christmas Eve”, which was released December 7, the sixth day of the prayer challenge.