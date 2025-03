Fr Seamus McEntee, Vocations Director Dublin Diocese, Bishop Phonsie Cullinan, Chairman of the Council for Vocations and Fr Willie Purcell, National Vocations co-ordinator at the vocations stand at the Divine Mercy Conference over the weekend.

According to the Vatican’s Central Office of Church Statistics, the global Catholic population has grown from 1.39 billion to 1.4 billion. However, priest shortages persist in Europe, the Americas, and Oceania, despite vocational growth in Africa and Asia. Against this backdrop, Fr Willie Purcell, head of the National Vocations Office in Ireland, has observed increased…