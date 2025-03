A group of young men at the Youth 2000 summer festival which took place at Clongowes Wood College, Co. Kildare last weekend.

“Most young people today don’t have a lot of negativity towards the Church , they might actually be more curious about what the Church is offering,” Bishop Donal Roche told The Irish Catholic. Bishop Roche is an auxiliary bishop in the Dublin Archdiocese and is charged with visiting the priests and laity of the parishes…