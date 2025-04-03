Survey data shows children bring ‘high levels of happiness’ to everyday activities

A recent analysis of U.S. survey data found that children bring ‘high levels of happiness’ to activities like mealtimes, socialising, and traveling.

Ken Burchfiel of the Institute for Family Studies analysed American Time Use Survey (ATUS) data, showing that everyday activities are more enjoyable when children are present. He noted that a 2013 Time article glamorising the ‘child-free life’ is contradicted by data indicating peak happiness and meaningfulness occur with children.

Survey results showed 44% of respondents were happiest when children were involved, compared to 37% with a spouse and 19% alone. Meaningfulness was also highest with children (56%).

While Burchfiel acknowledged factors like marriage and religion may influence well-being, he argued the findings challenge the ‘child-free’ movement and may encourage those hesitant about parenthood.

The study comes amid record-low fertility rates worldwide, with declining marriage rates contributing to delayed childbirth and population decline.