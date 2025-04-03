Tragic earthquake hits war-torn Myanmar, with massive death toll and little aid

Commuters drive past a destroyed building March 30, 2025, following a strong earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar. The 7.7 magnitude quake hit midday March 28, with an epicenter near Mandalay, bringing down scores of buildings, killing more than 1,600 people and leaving countless others buried in the rubble. Photo: OSV News/Reuters.

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar’s Mandalay-Sagaing region March 28, causing widespread destruction and a rising death toll. As of March 29, at least 1,000 people had died in Myanmar, with hundreds more missing. The death toll may surpass 10,000 according to US Geological Survey’s estimates. In neighbouring Thailand, Bangkok city authorities said so far six people had been found dead, 26 injured and 47 were still missing, according to The Guardian.

The tremor, followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock, caused buildings to collapse, including a historic bridge in the region. The earthquake’s impact was felt across neighbouring countries, including Thailand and Bangladesh.

Pope Francis expressed his sorrow, offering prayers for the victims and emergency responders in Myanmar and Thailand. Meanwhile, relief efforts are hindered by Myanmar’s ongoing civil war, with few resources reaching affected areas. Catholic churches in Mandalay and beyond were also damaged, with St Michael’s Church among the hardest hit. In some regions, local communities are organising relief efforts as state response remains limited.