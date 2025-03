Loreto Sister Orla Treacy, principal of Loreto Girls Secondary School in Rumbek, South Sudan, walks outside the school with children in 2017. Photo: CNS/Paul Jeffrey

In 2023, young Catholics from the Diocese of Rumbek, South Sudan, organised a 240-mile walking pilgrimage to Juba for Pope Francis’ visit. What began as a one-time journey has now become an annual tradition. Sr Orla Treacy, an Irish religious of the Loreto Sisters, recalled the enthusiasm of the young South Sudanese eager to see…