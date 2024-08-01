Catholic leaders worldwide condemn Last Supper Olympic scene

People attend the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games July 26 with the Notre Dame Cathedral in the background. Photo: OSV News/Anne-Christine Poujoulat, Reuters

Bishops and prominent prelates from around the world have joined the French Bishops’ Conference and US bishops in criticising the Paris Olympics opening ceremony held on July 26 for its depiction of the Last Supper, calling it a deeply deplorable derision of Christianity.

The controversial scene, part of the €1.5 billion spectacle to kick off the 2024 Summer Olympics in a rain-soaked French capital on Friday, featured drag queens portraying the apostles and an overweight DJ as Jesus in what appeared to be a part of a fashion show — apparently mocking Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting.

The official Olympics Twitter account described part of the scene as depicting “the Greek God Dionysus“ making people “aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings”.

In a statement released Saturday, the French bishops expressed deep regret over “scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we deeply deplore”.

“We thank the members of other religious denominations who have expressed their solidarity,” the statement on July 27 continued.

“This morning, we think of all Christians on all continents who have been hurt by the outrage and provocation of certain scenes.”

The bishops added: “We hope they understand that the Olympic celebration extends far beyond the ideological preferences of some artists”.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta said on X he had sent messages to the French Ambassador to Malta, expressing his “distress and great disappointment at the insult to us Christians during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics when a group of drag artists parodied the Last Supper of Jesus”.

The prelate, who also is a Vatican official, said he encouraged others to write the ambassador.

Bishop Andrew Cozzens, chair of the US Bishops’ Committee on Evangelisation and Catechesis, issued a statement calling on Catholics to respond to the Paris incident with prayer and fasting.

Referencing the recent National Eucharistic Congress, Bishop Cozzens wrote, “Jesus experienced his Passion anew Friday night in Paris when his Last Supper was publicly defamed”.

“France and the entire world are saved by the love poured out through the Mass, which came to us through the Last Supper. Inspired by the many martyrs who shed their blood to witness to the truth of the Mass, we will not stand aside and quietly abide as the world mocks our greatest gift from the Lord Jesus,“ the bishop wrote.

“Rather, through our prayer and fasting, we will ask the Holy Spirit to strengthen us with the virtue of fortitude so that we may preach Christ – our Lord and Savior, truly present in the Eucharist – for the Glory of God and the Salvation of Souls.“

Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester called on Catholics to “make their voices heard” in response to what he termed “the gross mockery of the Last Supper”.

The Archbishop of Santiago de Chile, Archbishop Fernando Chomali, expressed disappointment with “the grotesque parody of the most sacred thing we Catholics have, the Eucharist”, ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner, reported.

“The intolerance of the ‘tolerant’ has no limit. This is not the way to build a fraternal society. We witnessed nihilism at its maximum expression,” he added.

German Bishop Stefan Oster called the “queer Last Supper” scene “a low point and completely superfluous in the staging,” in a post by the German Bishops’ Conference.