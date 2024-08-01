Rosary app brings a chance to take part in the Olympics

The Hozana Association has launched a new app called ‘Rosary’ with the aim of supporting Olympic athletes through prayer. Cassandre Verhelst, a spokesperson for Hozana, spoke with this paper, encouraging the Irish Church to participate in the Olympics spiritually.

“We thought the initiative was great and wanted to allow people to participate in the Olympics through prayer, to pray for the athletes,” Cassandre explained.

Launched on July 26, the Rosary app has already attracted 15,000 anglophone users, 121,000 francophone users, and 35,000 Spanish users. The app provides a platform for Catholics worldwide to unite in prayer for Olympic participants.

Cassandre highlighted the opportunity to connect with the dedication and devotion of athletes and apply it to prayer life.

Cassandre highlighted the importance of entrusting control to the Lord, “I think it will give us the peace and the discernment that we need in this world where sometimes we’re overwhelmed by what is happening because we don’t have control. If we know that it’s the Lord that is in control and that we pray to him to help. I think that’s the best thing that we can do as Catholics.”