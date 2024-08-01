Thousands climb Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday

A father carries his son on his shoulders while climbing Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday. Photo: Conor McKeown

Thousands of pilgrims from throughout the country climbed to the top of Croagh Patrick, Ireland’s ‘Holy Mountain’ in Co. Mayo last Sunday for the annual pilgrimage ‘Reek Sunday’. The event saw people from all ages ascending the rocky paths on the 765 metres mountain.

Traditionally, Reek Sunday is celebrated on the last Sunday of July. Pilgrims scale the mountain to pray and participate on the summit in the sacraments of reconciliation (confession) and the Eucharist.

Pope Francis designated 2024 as the Year of Prayer, and the theme for this year’s pilgrimage was ‘to pray for and honour grandparents and the elderly’.

This year, the pilgrims enjoyed great weather during their walk. Fr John Kenny, speaking at the 8am Mass at the St Patrick’s Oratory, drew laughter from the attendance by saying “thank you very much to the person who put out the Child of Prague statue.”

The Mayo Mountain Rescue Team (MMRT) was present on Croagh Park since Saturday evening, prepared to aid any injured climbers. The MMRT had at least eight mountain rescue teams prepared to assist the thousands of pilgrims who scaled the mountain on Sunday.

Reek Sunday is a physically demanding pilgrimage, and some pilgrims do it barefoot, which can lead to some injuries during the journey. Because of that, the pilgrims had an air ambulance helicopter waiting at the base of the mountain, in case someone needed emergency care throughout the day, but no medics were required.

Photos in gallery below by Conor McKeown.

Eamon Kelly with his grandson Zack Ryan from Tipperary making their way up Croagh Patrick. John Corrigan with family from Achill and Westport climbing Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday. Climbers making their way to the summit of Croagh Patrick. Some pilgrims climbing Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday. Newly Ordained Fr Mark Quinn celebrating mass on the summit of Croagh Patrick. Paddy and Ann Kneafsey from Ballina climbing Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday. Fr John Kenny and Fr Stephen Farragher with the late Fr Owen McGreal’s chalice before celebrating mass on the summit of Croagh Patrick during the annual pilgrimage. Piper Thomas Mee from Monaghan plays music before mass on the summit of Croagh Patrick. A kneeling Pilgrim in prayer on the summit of Croagh Patrick. Padraig and Kitty Needham with extended family and relation on Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday. For over 50 years, the Needham family would have provided refreshments from their tented stall on the summit. A Troop of Sea Scouts from Brittany, France on Croagh Patrick. Desmond Barry from Carlow, a barefoot pilgrim, making his way up Croagh Patrick. Colm Towey from Castlebar climbing Croagh Patrick.