Carlo Acutis relics visit a Gaeltacht Parish

For the first time, a relic of Carlo Acutis, the soon-to-be saint, will visit a Gaeltacht Parish (Irish language speaking region). “Fáilte roimh chách go dtí an ócáid speisialta seo,” ‘All welcome to this special event’, expressed the host of this unique event, Fr Eoghan Ó Cadhla, Parish Priest.

Monsignor Anthony Figueiredo from Assisi will bring this first-class relic to St Vincent’s Church, Ballyferriter parish, Co. Kerry on Friday November 22 and Saturday 23, 2024. This relic, of which only four exist, has already been displayed for veneration in various countries, most recently in Canada and the United States of America. Monsignor Anthony says that “the life of Carlo is proof that you can do great things in ordinary life and make ordinary life extraordinary and his life is an example for the youth of the world.”

The theme chosen for the visit is a quote from the Confession of St Patrick, “We beg you, holy youth, to come and walk among us.”