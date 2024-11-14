Irish priest author of unique St Martin of Tours Novena

News in brief

A new novena prayer to St Francis of Tour has been composed by Fr Roland Colhoun, based in Co. Tyrone.

“For the last fortnight, I’ve been praying for a young fellow who is trying to make some important decisions for his future. In the closing days of October, he asked my advice and requested my prayers. He picked November 11 for his project. Since that is the Feast of St Martin of Tours, I suggested doing a Novena,” Fr Colhoun explained. However, they couldn’t find a satisfactory prayer, leading the priest to put one together.

Fr Colhoun is leading a pilgrimage to some of the shrines of France next year with a stop at St Martin of Tours Shrine. “Now I have a prayer to give to my fellow pilgrims,” he said.

Exploring Christian art in Knock Shrine

Following her engaging workshop earlier this year, Dr Nora Donnelly makes a welcome return to Knock Shrine for the third day of the explorative Christian art series, examining how artists have interpreted the Divine through artistic works. ‘Viewing and Reflecting – Presentations on the Nativity in Art and Scripture’ takes place on Saturday, December 7 in Knock Prayer Centre. She will be joined by Rev Dr Eugene Duffy.

Dr Donnelly is an educator, art critic and artist and has written extensively about the value of the experience of art to humankind. Nora will offer fascinating insights into some of the great artistic works that celebrate the birth of Christ, concentrating on minute details that we might otherwise overlook.

Dr Donnelly will show a number of paintings that depict the various views of some Renaissance artists while Fr Eugene Duffy will provide a scriptural reflection on each of the main themes displayed in the art.

Winter Faith Renewal programme at Knock Shrine

The Winter Faith Renewal programme at Knock Shrine offers a variety of events based on music, family, parish enrichment and spiritual retreats, to inspire and enlighten.

Over the coming weeks, renowned guest speakers will host a range of workshops on Scripture, the Sacraments and Christian art. Beginning on November 19, Holy Land expert Fr Benny McHale will provide a four-night introduction to St Luke’s Gospel, which is the Church’s Gospel for next year.

This gentle course would be ideally suited for those who would like to gain a better insight into their meaning, those who would like to start a Bible study in their parish or those who use the Lectio Divina approach to the scriptures.

No previous knowledge is needed. Bring a copy of the Bible with you and, if you do not have a copy, one will be provided. This free course will take place over 4 Monday nights from November 19 to December 10 in St John’s welcome centre, from 8pm to 10pm.