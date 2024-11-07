‘Trust in Faith in difficult times’ – GAA All-Star

Exclusive

Named a GAA All-Star last week, Tyrone man Niall Morgan is open and frank about the ups and downs of living a life of Faith. Opening up about the sorrow of miscarriage, the All-Star and primary school principal said that people should “trust in Faith” during difficult times.

Tyrone’s All-Ireland winning goalkeeper said that before their first child his wife lost two children to miscarriage, which was a “huge test of Faith, because you’re thinking, ‘why us?’”

“At that stage you almost thought that you were the only one because people did not really talk about it, I think it’s important to speak about it because one in five pregnancies end in miscarriage, which is a huge chance, and people would not really realise it,” said Mr Morgan.

“We had a priest in our parish when I was younger… and he always said it was good to question your Faith, because it is only at the times you question your faith that you realise what you’ve actually got. It is good to ask yourself ‘what do I have Faith in and why do I have faith?’

The 33-year-old Edendork man also advised people to “remember everybody has a reason to be here and there is a plan for everybody, just have faith in that journey and know that there is love there and there is someone in this world that you are making the world better for”.

“Trust that process and have that Faith… for some it takes that little bit longer to find that purpose and some of us have tougher periods than others, but we all face our battles at different times and in different ways – have that strength to perceiver and push through, know that there will be help there and you will get through it in the end.”

Despite Tyrone not reaching the All-Ireland quarter finals, Mr Morgan was one of the 15 selected as 2024 PwC GAA/GPA Football Allstars last week due to his exceptional performance.

He added that he does not pray to God to fix things, saying “I feel that God presents himself in different ways and through different channels, and it could be through the smallest bit of advice that you get from someone at a time that you don’t expect it, or it could be when whenever you ask a tough question to somebody and they tell you something you don’t want to hear, that’s where my Faith presents itself”.