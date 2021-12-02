‘Brave’ St Columba to be celebrated in new documentary

A new documentary celebrating 1,500 years since the birth of the “powerful” and “brave” St Columba will be released next week.

The dramatic reconstruction of the warrior and poet’s life, Calum Cille: An Naomh Dàna/Columba: The Bold Saint, will be broadcast simultaneously on the BBC, ALBA and TG4 on December 7 at 9.30pm and will be available on the BBC iPlayer within the UK for up to 30 days after broadcast.

Remarking on St Columba’s achievements, Dr Niamh Wycherley of Maynooth University says in the programme: “Arguably Colmcille’s most important and lasting legacy is the great swathe of ecclesiastical foundations that he established across Ireland and parts of western, now, Scotland.

“Iona of course was his primary foundation, the one he’s most rightly famous for. However he also founded other major ecclesiastical institutions – Kells and Durrow. These primary foundations of Colmcille produced some of our most precious and famous historical artefacts – the Book of Kells, the Book of Durrow, early collections of the Irish Annals. These are incredibly important texts in their own right, but also physical objects,” she said.

Battles

Though known by many as the Dove of Peace, he was at the centre of bloody battles, before founding a monastery on Iona, laying the foundations for the island to become a beacon of civilisation in the early Middle Ages.

Viewers will journey from Donegal to Iona, uncovering the truths behind the myths surrounding St Columba who came to be one of the most revered individuals in both Scottish and Irish history, as well as gaining international renown over the centuries.

Regarding St Columba’s legacy, in the documentary Dr Duncan Sneddon, from the University of Edinburgh, said: “There’s a difference between Columba the man who lived on Earth and the historical figure who was recreated in the generations after his death – and they all create their own Columba. But they all tell us something important. They all put together a Columba who was powerful, brave and important in different ways.”