‘Unwise’ to discuss final synod processes, bishop says following laity concerns

It would be “unwise and unhelpful” to decide how the final listening report will be handled at the early stages of Ireland’s national synod, according to Bishop Paul Dempsey of Achonry following concerns about the process.

A number of leading laypeople have called on the Irish bishops to return their final listening report when it is ready to send to Pope Francis back to individual dioceses for ratification by laypeople.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, Bishop Dempsey said dioceses are just at the initial stage of the listening process. “We’re at the listening stage at this point in time, I think to be talking about the end stages of this – what’s going in to Rome, what’s not going in to Rome – it’s too early to talk about all of that, all I know is that it will be done synodally, it will be done in a sense of walking together whatever goes in to Rome.

“I think our focus at this stage, which is the most important part, is the listening process and how we can most effectively listen to what people want to say to the Church today,” he said.

“What people have said and what goes to Rome, I don’t think we’ve worked out the details of that yet and I think it probably would be unwise and unhealthy to actually streamline whatever is going to happen in 12 months’ time or whatever it is, I don’t think now is the time to be doing that.”

Patricia Melvin is one of the lay leaders of the Killala diocesan Placing Hope in Faith’s Action Committee which is tasked with implementing the findings of the 2018 Killala diocesan assembly.

Recalling her Killala assembly experience at the Association of Catholic Priests (ACP) conference in November she said clericalism is very much alive and raised a number of concerns about the relationship between laypeople and the clerical church in a synodal process.

She voiced particular concern about the intention of the bishops to prepare “a synthesis” of the views of Catholics in each diocese, before submitting this to Rome.

‘We are concerned about the manner in which diocesan findings will be communicated up the line. It is essential that what is said at local level is what is actually forwarded in any ‘synthesising’ that is carried out. The best way to ensure this we would suggest is to return finalised documents to the people for ratification.”

Peter McLoughlin, a lay leader in Killala diocese and charged with the implementation of its findings, also expressed concern regarding synods in Ireland and worldwide asking, “Will bishops report what people are saying?”