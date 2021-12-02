Poll predicts post-Covid Mass attendance will drop by 12%

Staff reporter

New research reveals that more than one-in-ten Catholics who regularly attended Mass before the pandemic say they will not return when all restrictions are lifted.

Carried out by Amárach Research in the Republic in mid-November, the survey found that a slim majority (53%) of pre-coronavirus Mass-goers have not returned, with 47% saying they are now back regularly attending Mass.

Parishioners cite a number of reasons including ongoing concerns about Covid-19, a dislike of weaking masks and a weakening of faith for not yet returning to Mass.

In a result that will prove worrying for Church leaders, when those who attended Mass in March 2020 but no longer do were asked if they will return to Mass when all pandemic restrictions are lifted 31% of them said they will. However, 23% (almost one in four) said that they had no intention of returning to Mass while 46% of former regulars said they did not know whether or not they would ever return to Mass.

If the figure for those who are adamant that they will not return were to bear out in reality, it would represent an overall fall in regular Mass attendance of 12% in just two years.

