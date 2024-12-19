Dublin Diocese highlights the importance of Eucharistic Adoration

Two Diocesan Eucharistic Adoration Committees have been commissioned on Saturday December 14 at a Mass celebrated by Bishop Paul Dempsey in St Mary’s Pro Cathedral, Dublin. Each attendee received a badge of office blessed by the bishop.

The formation and training took place during the months of October and November. The two committees, one for Dublin North and one for Dublin South, are formed by lay people, sent as delegates by parishes of the Archdiocese of Dublin. The two committees are trained to set up a system of weekly adoration in parishes of the Archdiocese at the invitation of a PP or Adm. The sessions were conducted by Brendan Cleary of the National Apostolate of Eucharistic Adoration, at the invitation of Archbishop Dermot Farrell.

Given formal recognition by Pope John Paul II, at the behest of Irish Bishops it was invited to come to Ireland in the late 80s for the upbuilding of parishes through adoration of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. Many parishes have requested it already, with a presentation date to be arranged shortly.