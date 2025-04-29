Youth sentenced to eight-year detention for stabbing army chaplain
Father Paul Murphy is pictured in the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France during the annual military pilgrimage to the French shrine on an undated photograph. In a powerful courtroom moment just before Holy Week, Irish Army chaplain Fath Murphy forgave the radicalized teenager who tried to kill him in a 2024 knife attack. (OSV News photo/courtesy Irish Defence Forces)
This article draws on reporting from The Irish Times and OSVNews. A 17-year-old boy who attacked Galway priest Fr Paul Murphy with a hunting knife in August 2024 has been sentenced to eight years’ detention for attempted murder. The boy, whose identity cannot be disclosed due to his age, repeatedly stabbed the Army chaplain after…