Statement of Archbishop Martin on the death of Bishop Emeritus Comiskey RIP

Following the death of Bishop Brendan Comiskey SS CC, Bishop Emeritus of Ferns and former Auxiliary Bishop of Dublin, Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh and President of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference has published the following statement:

“On behalf of the Bishops’ Conference, I wish to express my sadness at the death of Bishop Brendan Comiskey SS CC, Bishop Emeritus of Ferns, who served for over twenty years as a member of the Bishops Conference, from the time of his appointment as Auxiliary Bishop of Dublin until his resignation as Bishop of Ferns in 2002. I offer my sympathies to his devoted extended family members, to Fr Michael Ruddy SS CC and all in the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary who have been so attentive to Bishop Brendan in his retirement, and to all those who knew and loved him, including the bishops, priests, religious and faithful in the Dioceses of Ferns and Dublin.

During his time as a member of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference Bishop Comiskey was a dedicated chair of the Commission for Communications and President of the Catholic Communications Institute. At a difficult time on the island of Ireland, he sought to build constructive relationships with those in other Christian traditions through his work on the Bishops’ Commission for Ecumenism. In addition, Bishop Comiskey, a former teacher and lecturer, served as a member of the Council for Education, and the Commission for Youth.

As one of a number of Bishops who were also members of a religious congregation, Bishop Comiskey brought with him years of experience and understanding of consecrated life. In this regard his previous service as Secretary General of the Conference of Religious in Ireland was of great value to discussions at the Bishops Conference table.

In acknowledging Bishop Comiskey’s many pastoral contributions to his religious congregation, parishes and dioceses, I am deeply conscious that he chose to resign as Bishop of Ferns in April 2002 while recognising his failures in governance, and accepting that his continuation in office would “indeed be an obstacle to healing” for victims and survivors of abuse. The safeguarding of children and vulnerable persons, and the prompt reporting of allegations of abuse, is of paramount importance in the Church today and must remain so. Bishop Comiskey’s death will rekindle memories of pain and suffering for many and I my thoughts and prayers at this time are also with all those who have been traumatised or let down by the awful sins and crimes and abuse perpetrated by members of the Church, or by the failure to appropriately and adequately follow up concerns that were brought to those in leadership.

May our loving God have mercy on Bishop Comiskey’s soul, comfort those who mourn him and give strength to all who are impacted by the news of his passing.