Write your lenten Creed

Dt 26:4-10

Ps 91:1-2, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15

Rom 10:8-13

Lk 4:1-13

On this first Sunday of the new Lenten season, the Church, as always, presents the narrative of the three kinds of temptation that the Lord faced in the wilderness (Luke 4:1-13). The differing approaches of the Devil symbolise the various efforts the evil one employs to tempt and deceive us from what truly matters—namely, faith in God Almighty above everything else. While analysing today’s Gospel from that perspective would undoubtedly be beneficial, may I offer you, dear reader, a different introduction to the Season of Lent this Sunday?

In today’s sermon, I wish to reflect on a positive aspect of our Lenten observances rather than discuss how we might be tempted or deceived. The act of professing faith is present in all three readings; thus, it seems that this is where all our efforts should ultimately lead us.

The first profession of Faith

A faithful Israelite, who stood before a priest in the early spring, did so to offer the very first fruits of the Earth: “the priest shall take the pannier from your hand and lay it before the altar of the Lord your God” (Deuteronomy 26:4). These words, along with what follows in the First Reading, express a marvellous Creed of the People of God, Israel, containing the three great promises of the Almighty.

The first is this: “My father was a wandering Aramaean,” which a devout Jew is to recite during prayer (Deuteronomy 26:4). What does it signify? These words about the father of every Jewish person evoke the moment when God called the ancestors of the Israelites—the people without a land—to accept the promise of receiving one in the future. The second fact recalls the event when God liberated His people from the humiliating and devastating exile in Egypt. Lastly, the third invocation remembers the offering of the Promised Land to them, a place of freedom, fulfilment, prayer, and abundant life: “a land where milk and honey flow” (Deuteronomy 26).

The first five books of the Old Testament (Pentateuch, Torah) mainly discuss these three events in the history of the Israelis. Together, they express one ultimate truth: God entered human history. The Lord desired to become one with us, the Emmanuel. From that point forward, a good Israelite, and subsequently every human person, should seek together for God who wished to become one with us along the way. I think this first profession of faith reminds us of what biblical faith truly looks like: it is not faith in a distant God, a God who is secret and impossible to be known, but rather, it is God close to His people, accompanying them and listening to their prayers and cries. It is God who “stands at the door and knocks.”

The second Credo

This second profession of faith is articulated by Jesus himself and is directed towards the father of all lies: Satan. The latter is consistently unsuccessful in diverting Jesus from placing his entire trust in Heavenly Father. The pinnacle of that faith and confidence is encapsulated in Jesus’ second response: “You must worship the Lord your God and serve him alone” (Luke 4:1-13). These words of the Saviour are a perfect paraphrase of the entire Decalogue and the essence of biblical faith (Exodus 20:3-5).

Jesus’ profession reflects his total trust and surrender in the Father. Jesus obeys Him always because he knows that the Father loves him”

Subsequently, Jesus acknowledges not only the existence of God, the Creator of all things, but also reveals that His Father is the Only One, the Almighty! Moreover, this Heavenly Father is not distant from any of us! Jesus demonstrates and professes his faith in the Father! He also stands against everything that is inaccurate and unauthentic about God. The Lord rejects all the lies and deceptions imposed upon us by the Devil. Jesus’ profession reflects his total trust and surrender in the Father. Jesus obeys Him always because he knows that the Father loves him.

Profession of St Paul

The final biblical Credo is presented to us by St Paul, who, in his Epistle, writes: “Jesus is the Lord” and “God raised him from the dead” (Romans 10:8-13). That is what Christians of all centuries believe! We believe in the divinity of Jesus Christ, in his Resurrection, and that he frees us from every sin, death, evil, and the one who always deceives. This most ancient profession of faith, expressed today by St Paul, is repeated in every Mass and liturgy as the ultimate witness of the true faith of the Church. The same God who, throughout the centuries, spoke and directed human paths towards the fulfilment of all promises is now visible and fully discoverable in the Resurrected Christ.

Your Creed

These forty days of our Lenten observance serve a particular quest: we should actively use this time to renew our faith. Yes, we must always purify it of everything that makes it a caricature of what is true. But especially now, we need to cultivate a more constant care for our faith and to eliminate those aspects that weaken and distort it. How can we make this happen?

It is abundantly clear: we MUST RETURN TO THE CENTRE! Our faith is akin to using a magnifying glass on an object. Notice that only when you look through its centre is the object clear and sharp. If you slide and observe from the edges of the glass, the object becomes increasingly distorted. The same applies to our faith.

Only Jesus Christ can be, and indeed is, the centrepiece of our faith. Only by looking at and reflecting on our lives and experiences through Him can we truly understand and see clearly. The more we distance ourselves from this centrepiece, the more distorted our view of faith becomes. Consequently, we fixate all our attention on what is secondary, distant, and distorted, far removed from what is truly relevant.

However, when we draw as close to Jesus as possible, we begin to see the world around us without deceit. We grow strong and bold, not afraid of what we may observe inside and outside. Why? Jesus removes everything that makes us fearful and anxious. He conquers the evil one who seeks to deceive us. Ultimately, He directs our gaze toward what we pray for, fast for, and give alms for. And you? Who do you believe in?

Fr Dominik Domagala serves in Inchicore, Dublin. Studied Theology in Poznan (Poland) and currently is working on a Licentiate in Sacred Scripture. Author of the sermon-video-blog The Social Oblate. Send your questions to thesocialoblate@icloud.com