I was in the shop earlier this week. As I was putting the items away, I nearly walked out without paying. A funny conversation ensued and at one point the cashier said: “Nothing in this life is for free.” I simply nodded while tapping my card away, and she continued: “Or in the next life, for that matter.” As I walked out of the shop and back to real life, her words lingered in my mind.

Every major religion has a teaching about the afterlife. There is something after, there is something more. What intrigued me was the notion that, whatever the afterlife may be, it may come with certain conditions – as the cashier suggested, nothing is for free. Looking at this from our Catholic perspective, it would simply mean that I cannot fully enjoy the fruits of Heaven without giving something back, without having to pay for it. But is this true? Our understanding of Heaven is, in simple terms, that of eternal joy and love, closeness with our Creator while looking at Him face-to-face. No veil, nor cover. Only songs of praise with the heavenly choir of angels and saints.

However, our work is carved out in this life. That enjoyment of Heaven is indeed paid for, not in the next life, like the cashier suggested – it is hard-fought and worked for on Earth. It is a combination of acceptance, forgiveness, faithfulness, boldness and perseverance.

To avail of the ‘discount’, I must accept that there is something to be acquired. In our case, that something is eternal life. Accepting that I alone am not enough to reach Heaven, that I alone cannot overcome the hurdle of sin and ultimately spiritual death. Yes, life is the price you pay, and death is the prize you gain. What then is the discount if not Christ’s death on the cross?

Answers

We must look up to the cross for some answers. We take our daily crosses and journey through this life. As you have surely been told before, acknowledging our sin and sinfulness is the metaphorical first step. The important bit that comes after is not to dwell on those shortcomings. Being able to forgive oneself is an essential part to gain true freedom from shackles of bondage. Admit your sin, reconcile with yourself and then seek forgiveness.

Seeking God’s forgiveness is part of being faithful. God said it through the prophet Jeremiah: “I am a God close at hand, and not a God who is distant” (Jeremiah: 23, 23). God yearns for our companionship, he wants us to talk to him, to have a chat like we would with a friend. That is the intimacy and depth the God is willing to offer. All we need is to extend our hearts and accept. Faithfulness is also about trust – trust in God’s providence and mercy. Which leads into the image of being bold!

“Be like children”, Jesus told His apostles. I like to think of this as childish boldness. In two ways. First, be like a daughter and son that fully and unconditionally relies on their parents. Feeling of security; when my parents are around, I am not afraid.

Secondly, boldness in asking. We are told time and time again to ask and we shall receive. “A good measure, packed together, shaken down and overflowing.” (Lk 6) Of course, the challenge is to accept when we are told no, like a child being denied sweets before dinner. We don’t always understand ‘the why’, but keeping in mind ‘the where’, ie. Heaven may help in accepting the rejection.

Perseverance

And the circle is coming together in perseverance. In other words, learning to push the ‘repeat’ button. Samuel Beckett famously wrote in his story Worstward Ho (1983): Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better. In our case, I would suggest to ‘fail closer to God’. Every time we fall and stand again brings us closer to God. Or at least so it should!

And what a better time of the year to practice this cycle then this Lent? St Gregory of Narek, abbot, simply lays out what we all know: “As far as salvation is concerned, the power of man is shown to be limited in itself.” Yes, the cross comes into play as I, a simple human being, cannot do it alone. Just as Advent brings us closer to the mystery of God’s incarnation and coming to this world, Lent is the period set aside to dwell on the topic of salvation. Life, death and resurrection – the necessary cycle.

I invite you this Lent to reflect on the ‘repeat’ button. To reflect on your sinfulness and to accept God’s forgiveness. To reflect on your faithfulness and accept the childlike boldness hidden in each of us. St Columbanus invites you and me to go deeper in our relationship with God. To be more personal, intimate even, because God is close at hand and he, like our heavenly Father, gives us that undivided attention and provides us with much needed relief.

Finally, I invite you to persevere in prayer. And I pray with you that this period of reflection may be fruitful and encouraging, overflowing with graces and blessings, in your journey to Heaven.

Peter Kasko is a core team member of Living Water prayer group, which meets every Wednesday at 7:15pm in St Teresa’s Church, Clarendon Street, Dublin, and has a passion for Theology and Patristics.