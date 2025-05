Pope Leo XIV speaks to representatives of the media who covered his election in the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican May 12, 2025. Photo: CNS/Lola Gomez.

I could fill the whole paper reviewing how the media covered the Conclave and the election of Pope Leo XIV – it feels weird to write that name, but I suspect we’ll get well used to it. On Times Radio Breakfast (Tuesday), in a discussion on the Conclave, presenter Stig Abel reflected on the process…