Pope Leo XIV speaks with the College of Cardinals in the New Synod Hall at the Vatican, May 10, 2025, during his first formal address to the college since his election May 8. Photo: CNS/Vatican Media.

Fr Eamonn Conway Pope Leo intends, albeit in his own way and according to his own style, to press forward with the same priorities that Pope Francis held. Pope Leo has called for a renewal of everyone’s commitment to Vatican II and in his first homily to the cardinals who elected him has described as…