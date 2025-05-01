World Council of Churches condemns deadly drone strike in Ethiopia

The World Council of Churches (WCC) has expressed deep sorrow and concern over the tragic loss of civilian lives in a recent drone strike in Gedeb, Amhara region, Ethiopia, on April 23, 2025. More than 100 civilians, including women and children, were killed while attending a community gathering at a primary school. This attack adds to a growing number of similar incidents, including another deadly strike in 2024.

Rev. Prof Dr. Jerry Pillay, General Secretary of the WCC, strongly condemned these attacks on civilian areas and expressed alarm over the increasing use of autonomous or semi-autonomous armed drones in conflict zones. Emphasising the need for strict adherence to international humanitarian law to protect non-combatants and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

Rev Pillay also referred to the ongoing “devastating genocidal war” in Ethiopia, as decried by Tigrayan Bishop Tesfaselassie Medhin, urging national and international stakeholders to pursue inclusive dialogue and peaceful resolution as the only path to lasting peace. He called on churches and religious communities in Ethiopia to act as voices for justice, reconciliation, and unity.

The WCC stands in solidarity with the victims and their families, offering heartfelt condolences to those grieving. Pillay concluded by calling for divine comfort and guidance in efforts to end violence and protect life in Ethiopia and the surrounding region.