Record numbers of pilgrims flock to see the Holy Tunic of Christ near Paris

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nicolas Messyasz/Sipa/Shutterstock (5619212b) Presentation of the Holy Tunic of Christ restored Holy Tunic of Christ at the Basilica of Argenteuil, Val-d'Oise, France - 25 Mar 2016

A rare exhibit of the Holy Tunic of Christ, believed to be the garment worn by Jesus during His passion, is drawing record crowds to the Basilica of Saint-Denis in Argenteuil, near Paris. Open from April 18 to May 11, the exhibit is expected to attract over 400,000 pilgrims, more than double the 2016 attendance.

To manage the influx, the Diocese of Pontoise has organised extended hours and a team of volunteers to guide visitors. The exhibit opened on Good Friday, with a Mass and Stations of the Cross procession. The Holy Tunic, displayed publicly only twice in the 20th century, is a treasured relic, linked to St Helena and Charlemagne.

The event includes daily Masses, catechesis sessions, and special days for children, offering an opportunity for reflection on Christ’s passion. The exhibit coincides with the ongoing restoration of the Basilica of Saint-Denis, further strengthening the region’s Christian heritage.