Vatican anime mascot ‘an invitation to youth’

The Church has unveiled ‘Luce’, a new mascot designed to reach younger generations in the upcoming Jubilee 2025. The mascot’s design and purpose have raised different reactions, with some questioning whether such an approach aligns with traditional Church practices. However, many Church leaders view it as part of an evolving mission to adapt to cultural shifts and share the faith in contemporary ways.

James McLoughlin, Youth Coordinator for the Diocese of Clogher, supports the initiative, seeing Luce as a modern approach to historical religious art that has evolved across centuries to engage new audiences. “If we look back at Church art through the ages, it has moved with the times… While Luce may not be to everyone’s taste, if it points anyone to find out more about Jubilee 2025 and the Church, then it is a good thing,” he said.

Bishop Fintan Gavin of Cork and Ross described Luce as a “pastoral tool”, clarifying that while the mascot is innovative, its purpose is ultimately to lead young people toward the Church’s deeper and more enduring message. “Luce is just one of the many tools that help us to propose the gospel,” he explained. “But the depth of the message that we’re offering goes beyond any mascot. It’s simply a point of invitation to younger generations, a medium for engagement with a different generation.”