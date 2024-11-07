Clogher Diocese’s youth awarded JPII

The Diocese of Clogher’s diocesan JPII Award Ceremony happens this Friday, November 8 in the St Joseph’s Church, Monaghan Town. The award will be handed to the diocese’s youth by Bishop Larry Duffy, and guest speaker Mickey Harte will give a talk afterwards about the importance of faith in the participants’ lives.

James McLoughlin, the award coordinator in the diocese told The Irish Catholic “This year, 85 young people from 16 parishes across the Diocese of Clogher will receive the award after taking part in the award program. Their efforts culminated in meaningful contributions that have enriched their parishes, local communities and the broader diocesan family.”

Mr McLoughlin said the annual award ceremony “celebrates not just the achievements of the awardees but also highlights the role of mentors, parishes, and schools in guiding and supporting the young participants throughout their journey.”

The coordinator said the program “continues to strengthen the bonds between young people and their communities, ensuring a vibrant future for the Church.”

The Pope John Paul II Award was established to celebrate the late Pope’s commitment to youth engagement in the Church, Mr McLoughlin said. The program encourages young people aged 16 to 18 to become more active in their parishes and community.

“Participants engage in a variety of projects, ranging from liturgical roles and leadership within their parishes to outreach initiatives that support social justice and community welfare”, said the coordinato