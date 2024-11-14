Tributes paid to Gabriel Doherty

Historian and broadcaster Gabriel Doherty died at the age of 56 last Friday, November 8. Mr Doherty was a lecturer at the University College Cork School of History and a widely published historian, he edited two books and contributed to many articles and historical journals.

Mary E. Fitzgibbon, a spokesperson for Ireland Stand Up, a lay initiative that stands up for Ireland’s Christian Faith and Heritage said “It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of our long-time supporter Gabriel Doherty.” And added: “Gabriel supported us from the very beginning, 13 years ago, in our efforts to have Ireland’s Embassy to the Holy See in Villa Spada reinstated.

The Irish Capuchin Franciscans said on a social media post they “were shocked and saddened by this news of the sudden passing of Dr Gabriel Doherty.” The order said Mr Doherty “was a great friend to the Capuchin Friars in Cork and instrumental in bringing to life our Conference and Commemoration in 2016 exploring the Capuchins and the Rebellion.”

Mr Doherty’s reposing will be at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road on November 14 from 5pm to 6pm. The requiem Mass will be at 11am on November 15 in St Columba’s Church, Douglas and burial afterwards in St John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea.