The end of an Era: New monastic community born

The Order of Cistercians of the Strict Observance (O.C.S.O.) also known as ‘Trappists’, on a historic move, has found a new community merging three established ones.

The three communities are Mount Melleray Abbey from the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore, Mount St Joseph Abbey, Roscrea from the Diocese of Killaloe and Mellifont Abbey from the Diocese of Armagh.

The communities have been engaging in discussions of discernment and reflection about the union for some time. Finally, on November 3, following votes of the conventual chapters of the three communities, Dom Rufus Pound (monastic commissary of all three communities) requested their union.

On the same day, acting in the name of the General Chapter, the Abbot General and his Council approved the union. With that, the three existing communities had their existence supressed and a new community was established, with the rank of Abbey and called Our Lady of Silence.

Following the approval of Our Lady of Silence’s foundation, Mother Marie Fahy, abbess of Glencairn was appointed to exercise the authority of Father Immediate of the community until the General Chapter of 2025.

Mother Fahy appointed Dom Rufus Pound as superior ad nutum with permission of the Abbot General and advice of the brothers of the conventual chapter of Our Lady of Silence.

The three communities carry centuries of Irish history between them. Mount Melleray Abbey was founded in 1832, the Mount St Joseph Abbey was founded in 1878 and the new Mellifont Abbey established in 1938, with the old abbey dating from 1142.

At the moment, the brothers of Our Lady of Silence are still living in their original monasteries. They will come together in one of the three places to start the life of the new community, but the definitive location was not yet decided.