The unity of the People of God, alive within Ireland’s Hispanic Mass

The only weekly Mass celebrated in Spanish in Ireland attracts over 100 attendees, making it a foundation for this community, offering a connection to faith, culture, and community for thousands of people. According to the 2022 census, 48,113 people in Ireland speak Spanish at home, forming a significant part of the country’s multicultural structure.

Every Saturday evening, a group of faithful people gathers at this Spanish-language vigil Mass, located in Dublin 1. The congregation includes native Spanish speakers from countries across Latin America and Spain, as well as Irish attendees aiming to improve their Spanish ability. This gathering, led by Fr Atanasio Flórez OP, who has been in Ireland for over a decade, supplies a spiritual home for many.

The community includes young people, families, and single individuals who have made Ireland their home, either temporarily or permanently. “Everyone has their own story and purpose for living in Ireland,” explains Fr Atanasio. “Whether it’s studies, jobs, or new opportunities… The community has is a human network and a family.”

Environment

Fr Atanasio emphasises the importance of building relationships and creating a supportive environment for all members. The community organises various activities, such as retreats, hikes, Bible studies, and informal gatherings at local pubs after Mass. These events offer opportunities for individuals to connect, share experiences, and, most importantly, strengthen their faith.

Aoife Quinn, an Irish native who has found a home in this community, notes the impact of these gatherings. “By attending the Hispanic community, I find it very welcoming and fascinating how we all gather to worship God, to share time with each other, and to connect in such a beautiful, sacred way,” she says.

The origin of the Hispanic Mass goes back to over two decades ago, when a small group of friends from Spanish-speaking countries felt the need to come together to share their experiences in a foreign land. They celebrated Mass and shared stories over tea and coffee, creating a bond that has remained unbroken. “From being a group of families and friends who gathered every Saturday evening, it has developed into an established community of faith with members from every Spanish-speaking country in the world, and even beyond,” says Fr Atanasio.

Aoife values the connection between her faith and the rich culture she experiences at the Mass. “I became friends with Hispanic people through other prayer groups, and they introduced me to this Mass,” she says. “I have always loved the Spanish language and wanted to immerse myself in their culture. Sharing our faith together here is beautiful for me.”

The Hispanic community in Ireland is that little piece of home. It reminds us that we are not alone”

Aoife’s experience highlights the nature of this community. It opens its doors to anyone interested in exploring the rich culture of Spanish-speaking countries. The Mass has grown from a simple gathering of friends to a vital spiritual centre for Spanish speakers across the country.

Moving to a new country is never easy, and the challenges faced by immigrants can be daunting. Language barriers, cultural differences, and even the unfamiliar Irish climate can create a sense of isolation. For many, the Spanish-speaking community at St Saviour’s offers a crucial support network. Gabriela Castro, who has attended the Mass since 2013, told The Irish Catholic, “When we first come to a country, we’re in a vulnerable position,” she says. “The Hispanic community in Ireland is that little piece of home. It reminds us that we are not alone.”

Newcomers

Gabriela’s words show the importance of such a community for newcomers. The sense of belonging and understanding found within this group helps individuals to go through the complexities of life in a foreign land. “Having a community where they speak the same language as you, a community that offers support is priceless,” she adds.

However, while the community offers a refuge for its members, it also recognises the importance of integrating into broader Irish society. Gabriela highlights the significance of participation in the wider community, stating, “The biggest challenge we face is integration. Participation of Hispanics in the broader community is key to being part of the diversity and inclusion of citizenship.”

Within the unity of the People of God, a multiplicity of peoples and cultures is gathered together”

This emphasis on integration aligns with the teachings of the Catholic Church, which celebrates the richness of diversity within its global community. The Catechism of the Catholic Church speaks to this in paragraph 814, “Within the unity of the People of God, a multiplicity of peoples and cultures is gathered together.” This principle is alive within Ireland’s Spanish-speaking community.

Initiatives

The community’s commitment to social responsibility is also clear in its initiatives to support one another. Whether it’s offering practical assistance to newcomers or engaging in charitable actions, the community lives out its faith in different ways. “Our community lives faith,” Gabriela explains. “We go in search of Jesus, but we are also concerned about the needs of others.”

I find the choir and musical component to the Mass very fruitful. It adds to the calming spiritual aspect of the message of God”

One of the most outstanding aspects of the Spanish-language Mass is its musical component. The choir, composed of talented individuals from various backgrounds, adds a layer of spiritual enrichment to the service. For many attendees, the music is a significant part.

Aoife expresses her appreciation for this element, sharing, “I find the choir and musical component to the Mass very fruitful. It adds to the calming spiritual aspect of the message of God.”

Optimistic

Fr Atanasio acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead but is optimistic about the community’s future. “It is not easy for everyone to leave their own country and settle in a foreign land,” he reflects. “But in packaging your luggage, you put in dreams and those challenges you imagine finding on your way of a migrant life. The toughest ones are those you never imagined meeting. Thank God we are in Ireland, the Land of a hundred thousand welcomes.”

He also highlights the necessity of a Hispanic community in Ireland, especially for those newly arrived. “The Hispanic community is constantly encouraged to join their local parishes and fully integrate into Irish culture and faith,” he explains. “But a mother tongue is the language of hearts and souls, and faith is celebrated from heart to heart. Having a Hispanic community is a wonderful opportunity, mostly for new arrivals, to walk the first steps of faith and life among their own people.”

I find it so wonderful to see a community of mainly Spanish speakers in a Catholic church in Ireland because it’s so inclusive”

This community is more than just a congregation. It is a family united by shared beliefs and a commitment to one another. As Gabriela notes, “Our community is a testament to the power of faith and fellowship. We are more than just a congregation. We are a family.”

Wonderful

Aoife also finds belonging within the community. “I find it so wonderful to see a community of mainly Spanish speakers in a Catholic church in Ireland because it’s so inclusive,” she says. “And isn’t that the whole idea of our belief as Catholics -inclusion?”

Fr Atanasio concludes, “Coming from every single Spanish-speaking country and being together as a community of different backgrounds, we hold and live the same faith, and we grow because of it, learning one from another.”