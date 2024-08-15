Fr Willie Doyle’s heroism heralded in Knock

The first annual Willie Doyle Pilgrimage took place in Knock last Sunday as devotees to the cause were presented with the opportunity to witness the military chaplain to the Royal Dublin Fusiliers’ personal items in the flesh and further advance his cause for canonisation. Attendees gathered to recall the Jesuit’s heroic ministry which routinely involved attending to wounded soldiers and administering the Last Rites during their final breaths.

Bishop of Meath Tom Deenihan presided over Mass in the Basilica while the Stations of the Cross, the Rosary, and the Sacrament of the Sick were offered for the congregation. The Association also hosted an exhibition of Fr Doyle’s relics, along with other information about his life and devotional materials. Members of the Association and the Postulator, Fr John Hogan ocds, engaged with curious pilgrims, many of whom were encountering the relatively short but remarkable life of Fr Doyle for the first time.

Commenting on the special dimension to the day, Dr Patrick Kenny, President of the Willie Doyle Association, told The Irish Catholic that the day was a fantastic celebration of Fr Doyle’s legacy and resulted in a wider audience exploring the Association’s mission and works.

“It was a fantastic day. There was a lot of interest in Fr Willie Doyle and there were people who came from quite far afield because it was a Fr Willie Doyle pilgrimage. There were people who came from Cork and Antrim specifically because of Fr Willie. There was also some publicity in the US about the event as well. I gave a talk about Fr Willie and there was a good interest in that.

“What we see is that when people come to know Fr Willie, they are very attracted by his personality, his heroism – especially that heroism in war. There were many people queuing up to get blessings with his crucifix, taking prayer cards and coming to look at the other items that we had belonging to him on display.”

When asked if he’s noticed an uptick of devotees to the cause since the opening of Fr Doyle’s cause for canonisation, Dr Kenny said that people have reported “significant healings” to the Association which are currently being investigated.

“We get prayer requests from all around the world. It’s not something limited to Ireland – it’s something of worldwide scope,” he said. “We get reports of alleged healings, particularly within the last couple of years. These are potentially significant healings and we’re continuing to look into them an investigate them.”

Fr Willie Doyle SJ was born on 3 March 1873, 151 years ago, to an affluent Catholic family in Dublin, He entered the Society of Jesus in 1891. He taught in two Jesuit schools, Clongowes Wood College and Belvedere College, and was ordained in 1908. He then volunteered as a chaplain in WW1.

Bishop Tom Deenihan, the Bishop of Meath, opened the cause for the beatification and canonisation of Fr Doyle at a ceremony in the cathedral of Christ the King on Sunday 20 November 2022.

The Fr Willie Doyle SJ Association, led by Dr Pat Kenny, have dedicated themselves to promoting Fr Doyle’s cause. They have established a website that allows devotees to publish testimonies crediting Fr Doyle for interceding for them during periods of trouble or distress.

Since his death on 16 August 1917, which occurred when he was administering the Last Rites to a stricken soldier, he has developed a reputation for sanctity and intercessory power.

Many draw attention to his sense of humour, positive attitude, and upbeat disposition which supported the soldiers to whom he was chaplain during dark and dangerous times in the trenches.

The Fr Willie Doyle Association’s website can be accessed at https://williedoyle.org/