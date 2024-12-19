The true meaning of Christmas

Generosity is part of our national identity, hears Renata Milán Morales

For 100 years, the Christmas Day dinner has been a sign of hope and generosity for those in need in Dublin. Since its establishment in 1924, this event has grown into a tradition, offering not just meals but also companionship and a sense of community to the homeless, the lonely, and those facing hardship.

Originally held at the Mansion House, this initiative has evolved over time, ensuring that the true spirit of Christmas shines brightly for all who participate.

“For 51 years, the dinner was held in the Mansion House,” said Trevor McNamara, chair of the organising committee. The Lord Mayor hosted the dinner annually until growing numbers and practical challenges forced a move. “The Mansion House was going through some refurbishments, and we couldn’t use the toilet facilities that particular year. So, we needed a different venue, and the RDS came along.”

The RDS has provided the perfect space for the event, which now includes seating for up to 500 guests and takeaway meals for thousands more. “We have been able to have the dinner every single year. We did not stop for the world wars. We didn’t stop for COVID,” Mr McNamara proudly shared. Even during the pandemic, the organisers offered a takeaway service, ensuring no one was left without a meal on Christmas Day.

The event welcomes people from all walks of life. “We don’t ask any questions. A couple of years ago, with the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, we had a big Ukrainian contingent that we worked with. We’ve had lots of different nationalities, different religions, everybody as well.”

They have created dedicated spaces for families, providing gifts for children and entertainment to make the day extra special. “If you’ve got a family and you’re living in your car, it’s very easy to think of Christmas Day as just being one more day when I’ve got to feed myself and my family,” Mr McNamara said.

The event’s success relies on the dedication of its 300 volunteers, whose enthusiasm and commitment make the day possible. “We open up the volunteering at 9am on October 1 every year online. Always within a couple of days, we reach our quota,” Mr McNamara explained.

Volunteers come from all backgrounds, creating a unique sense of togetherness. “We can have barristers and judges and architects and students and unemployed people and retired people. Everybody’s wearing a Christmas jumper and a funny hat, and it doesn’t matter where you’ve come from. We’re all the same.”

The day begins early, with the first volunteers arriving at 6:30am to prepare the hall, turn on the cookers, and organise meals. By 8am, takeaway meals are being packed and distributed to agencies for delivery, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a Christmas meal, even if they can’t attend in person.

As the dinner marks its Centenary in 2024, the committee has chosen to maintain its humble focus. “When we knew we were going to be celebrating 100 years, it was very tempting to consider inviting RTE and making a documentary,” Mr McNamara reflected. “Very quickly, as a committee, we decided not to do it. We’re going to treat 2024 exactly like 2023.”

This decision shows the event’s ethos of simplicity and service. “If you’re hungry, we’re privileged to have been able to provide a Christmas Day dinner for the last 100 years,” he said.

For Mr McNamara, the event represents the true meaning of Christmas. “For me, it’s Christianity in practice. I’m a very practical Catholic,” he explained. His commitment has the focus on passing on values of generosity and service to the next generation.

The dinner is not just a day of giving for the guests but also a meaningful experience for the volunteers. “Bringing community together from all walks of life is very important,” Mr McNamara said. The event often sees families volunteering together, creating multi-generational connections to the cause.

The Christmas Day Dinner is a fundamental part of Dublin’s Christmas tradition, not just for the meals provided but for the sense of community it fosters. “Generosity is part of our national identity,” Mr McNamara said.

As the committee looks forward to another century of service, their mission remains simple and committed: to provide a warm meal and a warm welcome to anyone in need. “There will always be hungry people, but we can do our part,” he said.