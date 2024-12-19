Monks carrying hope in the Holy Land

Br Justin Robinson OSB

The Sea of Galilee laps gently against the shoreline at Tabgha Priory, a Benedictine monastery offering an oasis of peace in an otherwise troubled Holy Land.

Over the past year, the soundscape of war has enveloped the small community of monks who live, pray and work at the place where Jesus multiplied loaves and fish for his hungry followers. A church has stood here since the fourth century, with the Benedictines serving as its guardians for over eight decades.

“Last week was pretty quiet” says Fr Josef San Torcuato, prior of the monastery. “A ceasefire is now in place, so we’re no longer running everyday into the bomb shelter, and we had a wonderful feast of the Multiplication. It’s kind of comforting” he tells me, sitting on the shore of the lake.

Born in Düsseldorf to a German mother and a Spanish father, he has lived in the Holy Land for nearly thirty years and spent the past two years as leader of the small monastic community on the Galilee shoreline. He speaks softly and reflectively, though the stress of the situation is evident in his voice.

Conflict

Over the past year the Benedictine community – like so many others in the region – has found itself caught at the edge of a conflict spiraling out of control. The still calm of the Galilee has been punctuated by the roar of fighter jets running sorties to Lebanon, Syria and farther afield, whilst the boom of artillery fire rattles the window frames.

“We often heard the rockets from Lebanon, some intercepted and others that made impact. This summer we had a lot of problems with wildfires sparked by the rockets,” he tells me. “We’re tired, our workers are tired, everyone is exhausted by this conflict and the sheer lack of political perspective, where the problems won’t be solved and further conflict will just be postponed until next time. It’s a bitter thing.”

A big source of hope and strength for the monastic community has been its daily routine of prayer, work, and community life. Hospitality shown to pilgrims was once the monastery’s main outreach, though the 5,000 daily visitors who came before the pandemic and war has reduced to a trickle. This has plunged the monastery into a financial crisis.

“With no visitors or pilgrims, our income has dried up” he explains, his tone heavy with concern. “We’re determined not to lay off our workers and to keep this place open for anyone seeking peace and neutrality. But I don’t know how much longer we can sustain this.”

Christmas

As Christmas approaches the thoughts of Christians around the world will be turned towards this conflicted Holy Land. In Bethlehem – birthplace of the Prince of Peace – celebrations will once again be low key, owing to the absence of visitors and in solidarity with those suffering the effects of the year-long war.

Calling from the Benedictine motherhouse on Jerusalem’s Mount Zion, Fr Matthias Karl shares his concern for the brethren in the Galilee but looks forward to his community’s upcoming pilgrimage to the town where Jesus was born.

“Bethlehem holds a special place in everyone’s heart at Christmas,” Fr Matthias reflects. “We feel blessed to walk there in prayer, and we invite people from around the world to join us spiritually on this sacred journey of light and hope amidst the darkness all around.”

The basic idea is to create a spiritual bridge from wherever people live to the birthplace of Jesus in the Holy Night”

Fr Matthias speaks of the Christmas Eve walk which the monks make from Jerusalem to Bethlehem, carrying with them a scroll of names which they will place on the star at the Church of the Nativity. Tens of thousands of people will submit their names and those of loved ones to be remembered in prayer by the monks.

“The basic idea is to create a spiritual bridge from wherever people live to the birthplace of Jesus in the Holy Night,” explains Fr Matthias. “When we walk to Bethlehem, we stop in moments of prayer for the people whose names we carry with us, and we remember them when we reach the Church of the Nativity and pray for their intentions.”

The monks’ pilgrimage – titled “I carry your name to Bethlehem in the Holy Night” – also raises money for social projects in the area, many of which experience a more pressing need in light of the ongoing conflict afflicting the region. Those who submit names often make a small donation which goes to help local people in need.

“I’m very happy to have the possibility to do this walk, to touch the star in the place where Jesus was born and bring people with me on the journey,” Fr Matthias says. “We carry their intentions with us, and we encourage solidarity and support for needy people in Bethlehem and the Holy Land. We hope for the success of this year’s pilgrimage.”

As the multifront war continues to cast its shadow over the Holy Land, the Benedictines of Tabgha and Mount Zion remain steadfast in their mission. Through prayer, work, and hospitality, they nurture an oasis of peace – a quiet light of hope that seeks to extend beyond their cloisters to a region and world desperately needing it.

The Irish Catholic will send all reader donations directly to the Tabgha monks with no fees deducted. If you would like to help the monks in this difficult time, email accounts@irishcatholic.ie and we’ll organise your donation.