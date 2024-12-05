The trip of a lifetime

A group of 40 pilgrims set out from Dublin airport to the shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mexico, via Amsterdam, under the good shepherding of Marian Pilgrimages guide, Michael Murphy, last October.

Few of us knew each other, and each of us had our own reason for going. This was a very different and longer journey compared to our well-worn paths to Medjugorje, Fatima, Lourdes, San Giovanni or the Holy Land – please God peace will reign there soon. Somewhat like Abraham and Sarah, we set out for Mexico with some trepidation. While it was a journey into the unknown, we were confident that the Lord was with us and was leading us, as was His blessed Mother.

After a long flight, we arrived at Mexico City in the evening, to be greeted by our charming and erudite guide, Raul, his colleague Cherie, and bus driver Daniel. These three were our first taste of the warmth and joy of the Mexican people.

Visionary

The following day began with a walk to the baptismal church of St Juan Diego, the visionary to whom Our Lady of Guadalupe first appeared in 1531. Let me say from the outset that I will not even attempt to name and describe the many individual churches we experienced. Suffice it to say that, in my opinion, whether they were of the traditional Spanish style or of the indigenous culture and people, they were simply stunning and surpassed even their counterparts in Italy and Spain.

We continued through the bustling and busy city to see the actual shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which makes even Medjugorje look quiet! It’s not actually a shrine per se, but a whole complex situated in what is now Mexico City. You have the lovely new basilica, where you can see up close the ‘tilma’, Juan Diego’s cloak, upon which Our Blessed Lady left her image in thanksgiving to him. She had appeared to him at a time of social and political turmoil, when the Spanish had newly arrived and were introducing the native peoples to Christianity. As Raul explained to us, Our Lady in her gentle way wanted to reassure the people that many of their traditional beliefs had within them the seeds of Christianity, a notion proposed centuries later in Vatican II Lumen Gentium, and that she was present as a loving mother to help and guide them. Her key line to Juan Diego could be translated as: “don’t you know that I’m always here for you as your loving mother.” To convince a disbelieving Bishop who was originally from the Castile region of Spain, Our Lady caused Castillian roses to grow in Mexico in December, and asked Juan Diego to fill his cloak with them. When he untied the cloak, and the roses tumbled out, there was Our Lady’s miraculous image, and it’s still there today, defying all science!

Also in the complex is the beautiful old basilica, where there’s 24-hour adoration, and which is sinking, like many old buildings in Mexico City, which was originally built on a series of lakes. There are other churches there too, which are associated with other chapters in Juan Diego’s story. It was an honour to celebrate Holy Mass there and in so many other lovely locations, along with Fr Des, the other priest on the pilgrimage, a true fount of wisdom.

The pilgrimage for me as a priest was our visit and Mass at the shrine of Blessed Fr Miguel Pro, SJ. Fr Miguel was just one of many martyrs who fell victim to President Calles’ vicious persecution of the Church”

As the visit was also intended to give us a glimpse of the history and culture of Mexico, during the week we visited the largest indigenous pyramids in the Americas, where ritual human sacrifice was practiced in ancient times. Quite frankly, the place gave me the spiritual ‘heebie-jeebies!’ It was one of the most eerie places I have ever been! With the help of Irene who had holy water, we claimed the place for Christ, covered it with His precious blood, prayed for the souls who died there unhappily, and left as fast as we could!

Christeros

The pilgrimage for me as a priest was our visit and Mass at the shrine of Blessed Fr Miguel Pro, SJ. Fr Miguel was just one of many martyrs who fell victim to President Calles’ vicious persecution of the Church from 1926-28. They took to the hills and became known as the Christeros. When they were captured, and put up against a wall to be shot, they would spread their arms wide and shout: “Viva Christo Rey!” long live Christ the King! Their remarkable story is depicted in the film For Greater Glory. We also visited the shrine of a very young Christero, the recently canonised St Jose Sanchez del Rio, the Mexican Carlo Acutis, who was also only 14. My reason for travelling was to give thanks for my 30th anniversary of priesthood, and I pray that, through Fr Pro and St Jose’s intercession, we priests will grow in number and continue to serve in the army of Christ the King. I also prayed there for my Bishop, Most Reverend Michael Duignan, who also shepherds Clonfert diocese.

Carmen, one of the head waiters in the hotel, told me that he ministers as a catechist, a ministry formally instituted by Pope Francis and badly needed in Ireland”

This little reflection doesn’t do justice to all we did and saw. There were also wonderful friendships formed, and wisdom shared within the group. Michael Murphy revealed that he’s also a psychotherapist and, at our healing Mass, shared with us about addiction. Michael McCabe is the national director of the Padre Pio Apostolate in Ireland and shared his personal faith story which began in Lourdes. The visit was also a great window onto the Latin-American side of life, with all its warmth and beauty, hunger and poverty too, but most of all, deep faith. It was so different and so humbling as a priest to be asked by so many people to bless them! Carmen, one of the head waiters in the hotel, told me that he ministers as a catechist, a ministry formally instituted by Pope Francis and badly needed in Ireland. Let me finish with what touched me the most. When we were loading our cases onto the bus to leave for home, one of the hotel porters, also called Raul, said he wanted to give me a gift. Gently he pinned a little image of Our Lady of Guadalupe onto my shirt. “Don’t forget us in Mexico,” he said, “she will always be with you.” God bless and reward all at Marian Pilgrimages for organising the trip of a lifetime.