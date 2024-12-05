Meditations on the interior life

Lord, I am sorry. My connection with You is not so good this morning. I got up late and my morning prayer was poor. I’m sub-standard as often before. Yet, somehow, You always help and redeem the day. You assist, You make the difference between good and bad days, between win and loss. What to do Lord when I’m like this? I surrender myself entirely to You. My day, my poor self, all I must do. I abandon all to Your care. There is hope.

When I am thoughtless of You, dear Lord, remind me. Tug my sleeve. Touch my heart. Question me – ‘Have you forgotten Me?’ He has carved me on the palm of His hand.

Lord, Your memory is perfect, You have perfect recall of all who ever lived. You know us all through and through. You keep such an amount of knowledge. No computer could ever hold so much. You remember us especially when we are ‘down’ and discouraged. When we are suffering. You not only sympathise but You actively help.

I surrender the rest of the day, the remaining hours to You. I’ll do my best, put my heart into it. What have I to do? I will pray, I will call on You. A rosary, the psalms…

I would never like to lose my friendship with You. The best thing of all is to love You. But how can we?

To love You, Lord, is my purpose. Not to love You less, or to serve You less cheerfully or to with less enthusiasm. Don’t let me lose my enthusiasm, for Your vineyard, or as the song says, ‘lose that loving feeling.’

I am reminded, every day, that the purpose of the day is love for You. Reminded of love for You, I think You remind us of what is right to do, and the correct purpose of our days. I surrender again to Your love, kind Lord, and I trust, I abandon my failings, my mistakes, my late morning. Yes, I turn to this. I agree with this. I delight in this. The meaning of my life is love for You.

Revive us O Lord, if this our poor love for You goes to nothing, goes to ashes, if we get burnt out, revive us, like the phoenix, bring us to life gain, as You do, we make little fires of straws and rags and twigs and old papers, so help us by little but real prayers and small sacrifices, efforts, sincere efforts to revive the fire as the song says ‘shine Jesus shine, blaze Spirit blaze, flood the nations with grace and mercy.’

Flow out Holy Spirit, today, begin to work with us, help us. Often Lord, I think You said the words ‘begin again’ as St Francis said to his brothers “let us begin again for up to now we have done nothing.”