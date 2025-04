Cardinal McCarrick is greeted by Pope John Paul II as he received his red hat. Photo: OSV

Last weekend, the news broke that disgraced former cardinal and archbishop of Washington, Theodore McCarrick had died on April 3. The former cardinal was laicised by Pope Francis in February 2019, following revelations of his serial sexual molestation of male teenagers and adult seminarians. For those unfamiliar with his history, as his name suggests, McCarrick…