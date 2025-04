The soon to be covered facade of the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary is pictured here at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes, France. Photo: OSV News/courtesy Greg Erlandson.

Victims of abuse can now visit the pilgrimage site of Lourdes without coming into contact with the works of artist and ex-Jesuit priest, Marko Rupnik. His mosaics in the French pilgrimage site have been covered up. Rupnik is accused by at least 20 women of having seduced and sexually exploited them. “It seemed to me…