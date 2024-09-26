The sacred bond between Hungary and Ireland

From left to right: Bishop Michael Duignan of Clonfert and Galway, Bishop András Veres of Győr, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland HE Luis Mariano Montemayor, HE Gergely Bánhegyi, Ambassador of Hungary to Ireland and Auxiliary Bishop of Dublin Paul Dempsey pictured with a painted replica of the sacred Weeping Virgin Mother of Győr on September 22, after Holy Mass. Photo: Embassy of Hungary

Ireland has welcomed the gifting of a painted replica of the sacred Weeping Virgin Mother of Győr, presented by His Excellency Bishop András Veres of Győr, Hungary, on a recent visit to the island. This gesture reaffirms the deep historical and spiritual bond between the Dioceses of Galway, Clonfert, and Győr – a connection that spans over 350 years.

The painting, also known as the Irish Weeping Madonna in Hungary, originated in the Diocese of Clonfert. In 1650, during the Cromwellian War, this image was solemnly proclaimed ‘Our Lady as Queen and Patroness of Ireland’ by the Irish bishops. One year later, Bishop Walter Lynch was exiled and took the painting with him for safe keeping. He found refuge in the city of Györ. He died in 1663 before he could return to Ireland, leaving the painting in the care of the Cathedral of Györ.

On 1697, on the feast day of St Patrick and after the penal laws were decreed in Ireland banning Catholic bishops and priests from the country, in Győr, the image of the Virgin Mary allegedly shed tears of blood for three hours.

