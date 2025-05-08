‘The risk of forgiveness paid off’
Fr Paul Murphy is pictured in the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France during the annual military pilgrimage to the French shrine In an undated photograph. In the courtroom just before Holy Week, the Irish Defence Force chaplain forgave the radicalised teenager who tried to kill him in a 2024 knife attack. Photo: OSV News/Irish Defence Forces
Army chaplain Fr Paul Murphy forgives radicalised attacker In a testament to Faith, Fr Paul Murphy, a chaplain with the Irish Defence Forces, has publicly forgiven the teenage boy who attempted to take his life in a knife attack at Renmore Barracks, Galway, on August 15, 2024. Fr Murphy shared his reflections on the ordeal…