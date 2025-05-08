40 years of All Ireland Rosary Rally

We want to create a space where people can connect, not just through prayer but through sharing meals, stories, and experiences Renata Milán Morales hears

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the All Ireland Rosary Rally, a milestone for an event that has become a highlight of the Irish Catholic year. Held each year at Knock Shrine, the rally continues to gather thousands of pilgrims from across Ireland for a day of prayer, reflection, and spiritual renewal. The event is set to take place on the eve of Pentecost and promises to be a memorable occasion for all those who attend.

The rally’s roots go back to the work of Fr Patrick Peyton, the Irish priest whose global efforts to promote the rosary led to some of the largest prayer gatherings in history. Fr Peyton, known for his slogan “The family that prays together stays together,” was an advocate for the rosary as a means of uniting families in prayer. His rallies, which drew millions of people from all corners of the world, helped spread devotion to the rosary and emphasised its power to bring families closer to God.

The All Ireland Rosary Rally was inspired by Fr Peyton’s mission, and in many ways, it continues that legacy. Fr Marius O’Reilly, a key figure involved in the rally, told The Irish Catholic about the significance of the event. “The rosary is not just a prayer for the past. It’s a prayer for today,” he says. “It brings us back to what is most important in life: our relationship with God, our families, and each other.”

“The rally is an opportunity for people to come together, to step away from the busyness of everyday life, and to focus on the essentials of faith.” It’s a day when the Irish faithful gather not only to pray but to remind each other of the importance of prayer in the family home. Over the years, the rally has grown in numbers, with last year’s event seeing over 10,000 attendees from all around the country. This year, even more are expected to attend, with more than 60 buses travelling to Knock for the occasion.

In keeping with Fr Peyton’s vision, the rally is designed to be a day of celebration and community, with a focus on bringing the rosary back into the home. The event’s programme includes a range of activities, such as Marian conferences, workshops on making rosaries and scapulars, and an opportunity to meet with over 20 different apostolates from across the country. These initiatives will provide attendees with the tools and resources to continue their spiritual journey long after the rally has ended.

Fr O’Reilly told this paper about the importance of this. “The rally isn’t just a one-day event. We want people to leave with something more,” he said. “Whether it’s a deeper understanding of the rosary, a new connection with a fellow Catholic, or the inspiration to pray more regularly as a family, the goal is to give people something tangible to take home.”

One of the highlights of the day will be the living rosary, where attendees will gather to form a giant rosary with their bodies. Participants will wear red T-shirts to represent the Our Fathers, while others will represent the Hail Marys. A drone will capture the event from above, providing a visual of thousands of people united in prayer. This tradition, introduced last year, was met with great enthusiasm and is set to continue this year.

The event will also feature keynote speakers, including Msgr Steve Rossetti, a well-known author and speaker. Archbishop Francis Duffy will also address attendees.

Introduced this year is the youth conference, aimed at those aged 18 to 35. In response to the growing need to engage younger generations in the life of the Church, the conference will provide a space for young people to come together and reflect on their faith. Fr O’Reilly hopes this will encourage young adults to rediscover the power of the rosary and prayer in their lives.

“We’re seeing more and more young families coming to Knock each year, and that’s something that gives us great hope,” Fr O’Reilly said. “We want to reach out to young people, to show them that the rosary is not something from the past, but a prayer that can still have a real impact on their lives today.”

The Holy Mass, which will be celebrated at 3pm by Bishop Donal McKeown, is another significant moment in the day’s proceedings. With Dana, Ireland’s Eurovision winner, providing sacred music, the Mass will also feature the anointing of the sick, a moment of prayer for those suffering physically or spiritually. For many, this sacrament is an opportunity for healing and grace, adding a deeply personal and emotional element to the event.

Another exciting addition to this year’s rally is the picnic on the grounds of Knock Shrine, designed to foster a sense of community and fellowship among attendees. This informal gathering, which encourages people to bring their own food and share with others, will provide an opportunity to meet new people, share stories, and deepen friendships.

Fr O’Reilly views this as a vital part of the rally’s mission. “We want to create a space where people can connect, not just through prayer but through sharing meals, stories, and experiences,” he explained. “Faith is not just about individual prayer but about coming together as a community. It’s about strengthening the bonds that unite us.”

The youth conference, along with the living rosary, and the Holy Mass, are all part of an expanded programme designed to engage the entire family. Fr O’Reilly sees these elements as essential in ensuring that the All Ireland Rosary Rally remains a relevant and inclusive event for generations to come.

What began as a small gathering 40 years ago has blossomed into an event that not only celebrates the rosary but also fosters a deep sense of community among Catholics in Ireland.

For Fr O’Reilly, the 40th anniversary of the All Ireland Rosary Rally is a moment to reflect on all that has been accomplished and to look ahead to the future. “This event has become a beautiful expression of faith, a reminder of the importance of prayer in the family, and an opportunity for Catholics to unite in a shared vision of faith,” he concluded.

For more information about the rally, including bus details and the full programme, visit allirelandrosaryrally.com.