The remarkable untold story of the growth of the Church

Pope Francis participates in a memorial prayer on March 7, 2021, at Hosh al-Bieaa, the church square, in Mosul, Iraq, for the victims of the ISIS war. Syriac Catholic, Armenian Orthodox, Syriac Orthodox and Chaldean Catholic churches were all destroyed in the war between 2014 and 2017. Photo: CNS/Paul Haring

Despite the challenges facing Christians in many countries, we need to keep hope alive writes Michael Kelly Some of you will be aware that last week it was announced that I will soon take up a new appointment as Director of Public Affairs for the Pontifical Foundation Aid to the Church in Need, Ireland. It…