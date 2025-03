Willie Walsh, Carrigaline who received the Sgt. Ben Flahive memorial award for contribution to youth at the Cork City Garda Youth awards at the Rochestown Park hotel. Photo: Eddie O’Hare

Last month, we all went into shock at the news that Willie Walsh had died suddenly while having a coffee with his son in a local cafe in Carrigaline, Co. Cork, his adopted town from his native Ballyphehane in Cork city. Willie, 74 years old, was loved in Carrigaline, in Ballyphehane, in the church community which…