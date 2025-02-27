Bishop Willie Walsh: A kind and understanding radical
Faithful paid their respects to the late Bishop Willie Walsh as he was laid to rest on the grounds of the Cathedral of Sts Peter and Paul in Ennis this afternoon. Bishop Fintan Monahan, Bishop of Killaloe, was chief celebrant of the Mass which was attended by Bishop Willie’s family, friends and many people who shared in the blessings of Bishop Willie’s pastoral care. Concelebrants included Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly of Cashel and Emly, Bishop Ger Nash of Ferns, Fr Laurence Walsh OCSO of Our Lady of Silence Abbey Roscrea along with other Bishops and Priests in attendance. Photo: John Kelly.
Bishop Fintan Monahan The quality of Jesus and God the Father that was echoed and reflected in the life and ministry of Bishop Emeritus Willie Walsh. His Episcopal motto was ‘Cineáltas Chríost, the Gentleness of Christ’. During the week we were busy praying for the health and recovery of Pope Francis. While we were doing…