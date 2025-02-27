Bishop Willie Walsh: A kind and understanding radical

Faithful paid their respects to the late Bishop Willie Walsh as he was laid to rest on the grounds of the Cathedral of Sts Peter and Paul in Ennis this afternoon. Bishop Fintan Monahan, Bishop of Killaloe, was chief celebrant of the Mass which was attended by Bishop Willie’s family, friends and many people who shared in the blessings of Bishop Willie’s pastoral care. Concelebrants included Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly of Cashel and Emly, Bishop Ger Nash of Ferns, Fr Laurence Walsh OCSO of Our Lady of Silence Abbey Roscrea along with other Bishops and Priests in attendance. Photo: John Kelly.