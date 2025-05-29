The great call to support missionaries in their work

Misean Cara was founded in 2004 to support the overseas development work of Irish missionaries. However, the organisation’s story began much earlier. It is part of a long history of service among the world’s most overlooked communities.

Missionaries have lived where others would not stay, learned languages and customs not their own, and built relationships that last for decades. Their work is often done in remote villages or conflict zones where few outsiders can go. But the positive effect of their presence, such as educational initiatives, health clinics, supporting human rights, and livelihood projects, is strong.

At the heart of Misean Cara’s work is the idea that development can’t be forced; it must come from within. This approach is called the Missionary Approach to Development Intervention. It’s a long story, but the idea is simple. Instead of just offering one service, missionaries listen and respond to all a person’s needs. These needs can be physical, emotional, or spiritual. Projects are shaped not only by what is needed, but also by how it is needed. This means that projects should be community-led, inclusive, and lasting.

Campaign

One way this is being done is through the SafeBirth4All campaign. This initiative is a joint effort, a coalition, with the Medical Missionaries of Mary, AMRI, and Geneva for Human Rights. It aims to prevent obstetric fistula and raise awareness. OF is an injury caused by obstructed childbirth. This injury is made worse by the social isolation it causes. The campaign is not about quick solutions. It’s about creating support systems for women who have been neglected and restoring their dignity.

Conflicts continue to uproot families, schools stand empty, and climate-related disasters strike with increasing regularity”

On May 21, Safebirth4all hosted an event titled ‘Endof!’ where Dr Shane Duffy and Eva Kyeni spoke about their experiences helping women with obstetric fistula. At the conference, John Moffett, the head of Misean Cara, said that it’s important to support efforts to prevent obstetric fistula, especially in countries where women and girls don’t have much access to education.

As Misean Cara’s Donor Engagement Manager, Jennifer Donovan, told this paper, “The need for this work is greater now than ever.” Conflicts continue to uproot families, schools stand empty, and climate-related disasters strike with increasing regularity. And almost always, it is the poor bear the brunt.

Support

Missionaries are still there. Some people have lived in the same place for half their life. They’re not dependent on funding cycles or media attention. They are there before the camera crews arrive and long after they leave.

Every year, Misean Cara and its members support projects that help nearly two million people in poor countries. These are not just numbers. They are children who return to school, mothers who survive childbirth, and farmers who adapt to a changing climate.