Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis’ bestselling encyclical, Laudato Si’ – on care for our common home

20.9.2020 ORDINATION TO THE EPISCOPATE OF VERY REV MARTIN HAYES AS BISHOP OF KILMORE. On Sunday Very Rev Martin Hayes was ordained Bishop of Kilmore in the Cathedral of St Patrick and St Felim in Cavan. Pic shows Bishop Martin Hayes taking his seat as Bishop of Kilmore. Pic John Mc Elroy. NO REPRO FEE. Further Info Martin Long 086-1727678.