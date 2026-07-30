The challenge in fighting corruption in the Philippines
Relatives of drug war victims hold photographs of their slain loved ones with placards calling for justice as they march toward the presidential palace during a protest against President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila, Philippines, June 30, 2021. The sign reads “Duterte, you failed in the fake war on drugs.” Photo: CNS/Eloisa Lopez, Reuters.
Everywhere you go in the Philippines, especially in schools and town halls, there is likely to be a statue of Dr José Rizal, the country’s national hero. He strongly opposed Spain’s oppressive colonial rule in his time. He believed that the true nature of a good government is a moral, transparent and merit-based one that…