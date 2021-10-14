TD’s question reveals GPs received over €3 million for abortion in 2020 alone

The HSE confirmed that over €3 million was paid out to General Practitioners in 2020 for providing abortion, in response to a question from Laois-Offaly TD Carol Nolan.

Meanwhile, just over €17,000 was spent on post-abortion care for women.

Commenting on the answer she received from the HSE, Deputy Nolan said the response makes it clear that post-abortion care “is now a necessity for many women in Ireland”.

Debate

“Tragically however, this remains an aspect of the abortion debate that is woefully under-scrutinised and unacknowledged,” Ms Nolan said in a statement.

“Indeed, instead of putting in place life-affirming options it seems that this Government and the HSE is content to continue paying lip-service to the idea of actually reducing the abortion rate and preventing women from going through this horrendous experience in the first place.”