Pro-life billboard campaign highlights ‘grim’ abortion increase

A nationwide pro-life billboard campaign has been launched by pro-life groups to draw attention to the large increase in terminations since the repeal of the 8th amendment.

Iona Institute

The Life Institute and the Iona Institute launched the campaign last week and are urging that the forthcoming abortion review look into the negative outcomes of the legislation.

“Making abortion legal has certainly made it much more frequent,” said Niamh Uí Bhriain of the Life Institute. “Despite the lockdown in 2020, another 6,577 abortions took place, adding up to a grim total of 13,243 in just two years.

“Yet the government has given no indication that they would like to act to reduce this number or offer better options to women. Instead, we have abortion campaigners demanding changes which would further increase the number of babies aborted, such as scrapping the three-day reflection period.”

The campaign was launched to coincide with the three-year review of the passage of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018.

Review process

The 36 billboards will appear in Dublin, Cork, Galway and other counties for the first two weeks of October with others planned over the coming months.

Niamh Uí Bhriain added that the review process “should also examine why a study published in the British Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in October 2020 by researchers from UCC said that doctors in Ireland were left ‘begging for help’ if babies survived late-term abortions”.

“The same study confirmed that feticide – administering a lethal injection to the unborn baby’s heart – was being carried out in Ireland, despite assertions in the referendum that late-term abortions would be illegal. That, too, must be investigated,” she said.