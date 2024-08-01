SVP calls for urgent action to tackle poverty

The St Vincent de Paul Society (SVP) in England and Wales is calling on the new Labour Government to take urgent action to tackle poverty.

The call comes as new statistics show that, at St Vincent’s centre in Newcastle, the need for their services has almost doubled, from supporting 4,968 people last year to a significant 8,808 people this year.

Worrying statistics from the Health Foundation have shown that in-work poverty has increased over the last two decades. The study showed that 63% of children and working-age adults in poverty in 2022/23 lived in families where at least one adult was working part-time or more, a 19% increase on the 44% recorded in 1996/97.

Head of Policy, Communications and Public Affairs at the SVP, Alessandra Sciarra, said: “We hope to work closely with the new Government to address the growing rates of poverty in the country.

“We continue to call for measures to tackle in-work poverty, changes to the welfare system. And continue to call for a compassionate asylum system.”

St Vincent’s centre helps those in need by offering a range of services, including a food and clothing bank, low-cost shopping experience and support through free wellbeing groups.

Last month, the St Vincent’s centre, which is part of the wider SVP Society in England and Wales, saw one of its busiest months on record. 3,535 adults and children were supported, with 897 free hot 3-course meals being served, 140 free food parcels delivered and around 700 people attending free wellbeing activity groups.

Deputy Centre Manager Amanda Haddon called for practical help and support.

“The amount of people who need to turn to us for help is just phenomenal. We are struggling to keep up with demand for our services so help from the community is always greatly appreciated,” Amanda said.

She added that food items and unwanted household goods would be welcome, as well as volunteers to help run SVP services.